Unusual Call Option Trade in HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Worth $53.58K

On May 9, 2023 at 15:31:59 ET an unusually large $53.58K block of Call contracts in HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 129 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HIVE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.52%, a decrease of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 14,142K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.04% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies is 3.01. The forecasts range from a low of 2.22 to a high of $3.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3.07.

The projected annual revenue for HIVE Blockchain Technologies is 882MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,187K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 36.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 74.40% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,121K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 98.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 2,873.97% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing a decrease of 188.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 65.51% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 893K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 887K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 48.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 41.09% over the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, it is building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. The Company's shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, the Company believes its shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

