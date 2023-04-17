Unusual Call Option Trade in Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Worth $139.57K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:25:40 ET an unusually large $139.57K block of Call contracts in Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in HIMS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.73%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 130,337K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.89% from its latest reported closing price of $9.76.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is $729MM, an increase of 38.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voloridge Investment Management holds 235K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 43.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 451K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 880K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 64.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 231.95% over the last quarter.

Quadrature Capital holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

