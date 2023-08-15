Unusual Call Option Trade in Helen of Troy (HELE) Worth $523.60K

On August 15, 2023 at 13:50:54 ET an unusually large $523.60K block of Call contracts in Helen of Troy (HELE) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 157 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 35,891K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is 162.79. The forecasts range from a low of 150.49 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.00% from its latest reported closing price of 125.22.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is 2,143MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,050K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,645K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 18.96% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,288K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,098K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 36.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 25.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,076K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

