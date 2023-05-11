Unusual Call Option Trade in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) Worth $365.50K

On May 11, 2023 at 10:29:10 ET an unusually large $365.50K block of Call contracts in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was bought, with a strike price of $134.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLV is 0.87%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 225,769K shares. The put/call ratio of XLV is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 40,816K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,551K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,960K shares, representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 90.13% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,752K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 8.17% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 6,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,953K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 9.11% over the last quarter.

