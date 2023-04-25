Unusual Call Option Trade in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) Worth $240.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:39:05 ET an unusually large $240.00K block of Call contracts in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 234 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLV is 0.76%, a decrease of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 234,912K shares. The put/call ratio of XLV is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aurora Private Wealth holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 76,625.36% over the last quarter.

Aviance Capital Partners holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 5.85% over the last quarter.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 65.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 212.67% over the last quarter.

