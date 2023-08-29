Unusual Call Option Trade in Hasbro (HAS) Worth $664.87K

On August 29, 2023 at 14:46:58 ET an unusually large $664.87K block of Call contracts in Hasbro (HAS) was bought, with a strike price of $72.50 / share, expiring in 234 day(s) (on April 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 14.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HAS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.17%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 134,662K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is 78.31. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of 70.65.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,346MM, an increase of 14.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,904K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 76.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 381.78% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,111K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing an increase of 54.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 119.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,096K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,844K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 85.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 1,064.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,398K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 49.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 126.91% over the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

