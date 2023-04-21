Unusual Call Option Trade in Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Worth $2.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:12:33 ET an unusually large $2.50K block of Call contracts in Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.27% to 19,800K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 793.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is $5.54. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 793.09% from its latest reported closing price of $0.62.

The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is $30MM, a decrease of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 333K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing a decrease of 44.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 49.88% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 55.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 100.00% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 581K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 57.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,323K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 28.72% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 85K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.

