Unusual Call Option Trade in Hanesbrands (HBI) Worth $50.50K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:40:13 ET an unusually large $50.50K block of Call contracts in Hanesbrands (HBI) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 640 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HBI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanesbrands. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBI is 0.18%, an increase of 24.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 339,120K shares. The put/call ratio of HBI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanesbrands is $5.54. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.82.

The projected annual revenue for Hanesbrands is $6,248MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 269K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Securian Asset Management holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 18.77% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 725.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 91.44% over the last quarter.

Hanesbrands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com.

