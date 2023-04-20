Unusual Call Option Trade in Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Worth $191.10K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:58:35 ET an unusually large $191.10K block of Call contracts in Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HALO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.45%, an increase of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 159,151K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is $53.83. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.07% from its latest reported closing price of $35.17.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is $906MM, an increase of 37.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GTCSX - Small Cap Equity Portfolio Advisor holds 319K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 33.73% over the last quarter.

TSCGX - Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Class S holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Halozyme Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego.

