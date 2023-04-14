Unusual Call Option Trade in GXO Logistics (GXO) Worth $229.50K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:37:55 ET an unusually large $229.50K block of Call contracts in GXO Logistics (GXO) was bought, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GXO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.21%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 119,180K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $62.16. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $53.77.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is $9,698MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 65.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 99.69% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.62% over the last quarter.

TSMOX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small holds 85K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 35.21% over the last quarter.

Securian Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 52.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

