Unusual Call Option Trade in Guess (GES) Worth $289.36K

On August 29, 2023 at 11:10:10 ET an unusually large $289.36K block of Call contracts in Guess (GES) was bought, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 199 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.76 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in GES options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 36,256K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guess is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of 23.20.

The projected annual revenue for Guess is 2,772MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,439K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 225.08% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,373K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 36.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,062K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Guess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

