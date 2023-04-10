Unusual Call Option Trade in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Worth $975.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 14:28:42 ET an unusually large $975.00K block of Call contracts in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 284 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 148.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in GGAL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia is $12.43. The forecasts range from a low of $3.96 to a high of $20.02. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $10.94.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia is $673,330MM, a decrease of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $33.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGAL is 0.40%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 13,058K shares. The put/call ratio of GGAL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

INCA Investments holds 3,898K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,721K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 1,769K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,054K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 626K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 402K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 40.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a financial services holding company based in Buenos Aires, and its banking operations are the fifth largest in Argentina, as well as the largest among all domestically-owned private banks in the country.

