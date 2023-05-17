Unusual Call Option Trade in Groupon (GRPN) Worth $129.76K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:58:01 ET an unusually large $129.76K block of Call contracts in Groupon (GRPN) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GRPN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPN is 0.10%, an increase of 29.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.72% to 18,718K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.28% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Groupon is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 153.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.97.

The projected annual revenue for Groupon is 661MM, an increase of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 6,717K shares representing 21.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,026K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 610K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 53.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 527K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

