Unusual Call Option Trade in Grifols (GRFS) Worth $119.42K

On March 31, 2023 at 14:16:19 ET an unusually large $119.42K block of Call contracts in Grifols (GRFS) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 49 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in GRFS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grifols is $14.39. The forecasts range from a low of $8.16 to a high of $25.46. The average price target represents an increase of 92.61% from its latest reported closing price of $7.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grifols is $6,785MM, an increase of 11.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRFS is 0.17%, an increase of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 151,219K shares. The put/call ratio of GRFS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,399K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,869K shares, representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 42.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 18,035K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 80.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 609.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 9,511K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares, representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 92.91% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 7,939K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing an increase of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 95.64% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 7,717K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,387K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 78.53% over the last quarter.

Grifols Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 8.5 billion. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.