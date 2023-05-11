Unusual Call Option Trade in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Worth $267.12K

On May 11, 2023 at 09:41:37 ET an unusually large $267.12K block of Call contracts in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 71 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 254,405K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 13.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.41% from its latest reported closing price of 11.72.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 22,093MM, an increase of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 18,000K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,302K shares, representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,851K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,221K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,735K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,575K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,287K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

