Unusual Call Option Trade in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Worth $1,100.00K

On November 1, 2023 at 11:28:36 ET an unusually large $1,100.00K block of Call contracts in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.17%, an increase of 22.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 255,326K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.71% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 14.48. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.71% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 22,093MM, an increase of 7.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 10,480K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,730K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 13.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10,384K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 151.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,837K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 15.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,598K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,726K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,325K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,183K shares, representing a decrease of 22.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

