Unusual Call Option Trade in Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II (GFI) Worth $499.60K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:25:27 ET an unusually large $499.60K block of Call contracts in Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II (GFI) was bought, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GFI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II. This is a decrease of 146 owner(s) or 30.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.59% to 287,145K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II is 14.23. The forecasts range from a low of 11.15 to a high of $16.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of 16.77.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II is 4,402MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 57,731K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,231K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 30.34% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 46,199K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,738K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,348K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 13,466K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,465K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,316K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,594K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Gold Fields Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Fields Limited is one of the worlds largest gold mining firms. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

