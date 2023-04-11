Unusual Call Option Trade in Gold Fields (GFI) Worth $315.00K

On April 11, 2023 at 12:46:06 ET an unusually large $315.00K block of Call contracts in Gold Fields (GFI) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 283 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.48 percentile of all recent large trades made in GFI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.28% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Fields is $13.27. The forecasts range from a low of $10.75 to a high of $16.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.28% from its latest reported closing price of $14.47.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Fields is $4,402MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.51% to 325,809K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,231K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 9.20% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 46,199K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,738K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,348K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 13,466K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,465K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,221K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Gold Fields Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Fields Limited is one of the worlds largest gold mining firms. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

