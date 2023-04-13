Unusual Call Option Trade in Gold Fields (GFI) Worth $1,200.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:36:20 ET an unusually large $1,200.00K block of Call contracts in Gold Fields (GFI) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GFI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.42% to 326,128K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.81% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Fields is $13.27. The forecasts range from a low of $10.75 to a high of $16.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.81% from its latest reported closing price of $14.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Fields is $4,402MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 89K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 88.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 851.96% over the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 45.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 24.14% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Advantage Emerging Markets Fund Investor A Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 42.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 108.83% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 174K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Gold Fields Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Fields Limited is one of the worlds largest gold mining firms. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

See all Gold Fields regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.