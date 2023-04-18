Unusual Call Option Trade in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Worth $105.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:03:04 ET an unusually large $105.00K block of Call contracts in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOL is 0.09%, an increase of 230.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.88% to 6,981K shares. The put/call ratio of GOL is 3.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.09% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is $6.15. The forecasts range from a low of $2.76 to a high of $13.53. The average price target represents an increase of 118.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is $18,675MM, an increase of 22.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quadrature Capital holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 747K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOL by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 81.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOL by 99.57% over the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A is a Brazilian low-cost airline based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

