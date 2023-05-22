Unusual Call Option Trade in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - (DNA) Worth $74.78K

On May 22, 2023 at 12:41:41 ET an unusually large $74.78K block of Call contracts in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - (DNA) was bought, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 606 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 12.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DNA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNA is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.76% to 1,379,777K shares. The put/call ratio of DNA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - is 3.52. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 174.92% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc - is 377MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 242,868K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 32.23% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 164,757K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,384K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 143,085K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,085K shares, representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 67.34% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 91,928K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,385K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,855K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ginkgo Bioworks is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as they can program computers. The company's cell programming platform enables the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals.

