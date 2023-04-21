Unusual Call Option Trade in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Worth $140.52K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:29:00 ET an unusually large $140.52K block of Call contracts in Gilead Sciences (GILD) was sold, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in GILD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.50%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 1,235,862K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $90.74. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.14% from its latest reported closing price of $84.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is $26,046MM, a decrease of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 1,291K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 32.41% over the last quarter.

CLSUX - ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Phillips Wealth Planners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

See all Gilead Sciences regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.