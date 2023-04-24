Unusual Call Option Trade in Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) Worth $33.28K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:34:54 ET an unusually large $33.28K block of Call contracts in Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in GETY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GETY is 0.61%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 172,427K shares. The put/call ratio of GETY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from its latest reported closing price of $5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is $996MM, an increase of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.89%.

RBF Capital holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Carlyle Group holds 11,903K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

PBS - Invesco Dynamic Media ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Css holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 5.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

