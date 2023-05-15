Unusual Call Option Trade in General Electric (GE) Worth $527.50K

On May 15, 2023 at 13:07:54 ET an unusually large $527.50K block of Call contracts in General Electric (GE) was sold, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 403 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in GE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2354 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.36%, an increase of 24.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 964,432K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is 108.53. The forecasts range from a low of 85.04 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.85% from its latest reported closing price of 98.80.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 81,908MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 104,316K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,093K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,106K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,058K shares, representing an increase of 55.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 145.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,666K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,400K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 57.01% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 42,219K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,402K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,581K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,177K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 5.46% over the last quarter.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

