Unusual Call Option Trade in GasLog Partners (GLOP) Worth $51.30K

On April 10, 2023 at 13:56:04 ET an unusually large $51.30K block of Call contracts in GasLog Partners (GLOP) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 102 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in GLOP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GasLog Partners is $8.91. The forecasts range from a low of $7.78 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GasLog Partners is $384MM, an increase of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in GasLog Partners. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 22.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOP is 0.12%, an increase of 52.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.16% to 12,129K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOP is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,366K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,183K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,183K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,038K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 94.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOP by 2,153.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 897K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOP by 45.96% over the last quarter.

GasLog Partners Declares $0.01 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $8.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.51%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 132.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.98%.

Gaslog Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a master limited partnership but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership's principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.