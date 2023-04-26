Unusual Call Option Trade in Gannett (GCI) Worth $7.50K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:50:27 ET an unusually large $7.50K block of Call contracts in Gannett (GCI) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gannett. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCI is 0.15%, an increase of 330.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 105,022K shares. The put/call ratio of GCI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gannett is $2.14. The forecasts range from a low of $1.72 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from its latest reported closing price of $1.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gannett is $2,857MM, a decrease of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 45.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 99.78% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Centaurus Financial holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gannett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gannett Co., Inc. is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. The Company's current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

See all Gannett regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.