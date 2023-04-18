Unusual Call Option Trade in Gamida Cell (GMDA) Worth $45.51K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:35:09 ET an unusually large $45.51K block of Call contracts in Gamida Cell (GMDA) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 150 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GMDA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.01%, a decrease of 58.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 25,156K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 482.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamida Cell is $6.53. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 482.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Gamida Cell is $18MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.09.

TrinityPoint Wealth holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Mv Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 41.42% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,812K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 65.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 68.92% over the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

