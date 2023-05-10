Unusual Call Option Trade in Gamida Cell (GMDA) Worth $100.10K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:42:44 ET an unusually large $100.10K block of Call contracts in Gamida Cell (GMDA) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 128 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in GMDA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.02%, a decrease of 33.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 25,743K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 369.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamida Cell is 7.75. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 369.82% from its latest reported closing price of 1.65.

The projected annual revenue for Gamida Cell is 18MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,120K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 2,699K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 82.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 231.71% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 2,327K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 2,212K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

