Unusual Call Option Trade in Gamestop Corporation - (GME) Worth $100.05K

On April 24, 2023 at 14:49:27 ET an unusually large $100.05K block of Call contracts in Gamestop Corporation - (GME) was sold, with a strike price of $21.00 / share, expiring in 88 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 57.68th percentile of all recent large trades made in GME options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamestop Corporation -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.19%, an increase of 25.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.42% to 91,067K shares. The put/call ratio of GME is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.04% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamestop Corporation - is $13.52. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.04% from its latest reported closing price of $20.49.

The projected annual revenue for Gamestop Corporation - is $6,126MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Street Markets holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 11,038.27% over the last quarter.

Drw Securities, L.l.c. holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Gamestop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

