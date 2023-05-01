Unusual Call Option Trade in Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (FUTU) Worth $126.75K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:05:37 ET an unusually large $126.75K block of Call contracts in Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (FUTU) was sold, with a strike price of $45.50 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in FUTU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.23%, a decrease of 30.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 34,910K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR is $60.10. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of $44.27.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR is $8,845MM, an increase of 20.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $26.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBEF - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 26.51% over the last quarter.

EPP - iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 775K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 98.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 5,633.15% over the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

