Unusual Call Option Trade in Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Worth $233.69K

On May 8, 2023 at 15:33:50 ET an unusually large $233.69K block of Call contracts in Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 130 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in FYBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Communications Parent. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 15.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FYBR is 0.77%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 269,444K shares. The put/call ratio of FYBR is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Communications Parent is 37.43. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 90.21% from its latest reported closing price of 19.68.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Communications Parent is 5,836MM, an increase of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 35,205K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 23,105K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 21,279K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,264K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,948K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 8,432K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,481K shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets.

