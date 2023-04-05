Unusual Call Option Trade in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Worth $110.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 13:46:19 ET an unusually large $110.00K block of Call contracts in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) was bought, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 289 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in FSM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortuna Silver Mines is $4.26. The forecasts range from a low of $3.71 to a high of $4.82. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of $4.05.

The projected annual revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines is $684MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Silver Mines. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 12.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSM is 0.20%, an increase of 33.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 119,663K shares. The put/call ratio of FSM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 30,125K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,020K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 29.65% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 15,040K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,955K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 17.29% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,354K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 8,218K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,425K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 23.08% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,111K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,370K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

