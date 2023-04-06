Unusual Call Option Trade in Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Worth $2.50K

On April 6, 2023 at 11:11:29 ET an unusually large $2.50K block of Call contracts in Forte Biosciences (FBRX) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 15 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in FBRX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 257.00% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forte Biosciences is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 257.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Forte Biosciences is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forte Biosciences. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRX is 0.03%, an increase of 611.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.01% to 3,855K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 1,461K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Newtyn Management holds 549K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 278K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 60.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Forte Biosciences Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older.

