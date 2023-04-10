Unusual Call Option Trade in Ford Motor (F) Worth $319.32K

On April 10, 2023 at 13:21:33 ET an unusually large $319.32K block of Call contracts in Ford Motor (F) was sold, with a strike price of $13.35 / share, expiring in 158 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.45 percentile of all recent large trades made in F options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, a decrease of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 2,141,595K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 147,546K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,969K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 16.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120,074K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,305K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,528K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69,912K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 47,659K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,970K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.31%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.