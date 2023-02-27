Unusual Call Option Trade in Ford Motor (F) Worth $202.42K

On February 27, 2023 at 11:32:10 (ET) an unusually large $202.42K block of Call contracts in Ford Motor (F) was sold, with a strike price of $12.85 / share, expiring in 25 days (on March 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.94 percentile of all recent large trades made in F options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.82. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $11.88.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, a decrease of 1.94%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.23%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 2,145,111K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newport Trust holds 147,546K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,969K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 29.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,702K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,528K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,399K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69,912K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 47,659K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,970K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $11.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.38%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ford Motor Background Information

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

