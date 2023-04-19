Unusual Call Option Trade in Ford Motor (F) Worth $1,260.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:13:45 ET an unusually large $1,260.00K block of Call contracts in Ford Motor (F) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 19.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in F options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.23%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 2,137,406K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, a decrease of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.81% over the last quarter.

CMT Capital Markets Trading holds 198K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 156.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 64.10% over the last quarter.

Berger Financial Group holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 75.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.28%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

See all Ford Motor regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.