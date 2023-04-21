Unusual Call Option Trade in FMC Technologies (FTI) Worth $66.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:11:58 ET an unusually large $66.50K block of Call contracts in FMC Technologies (FTI) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC Technologies. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 17.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.48%, an increase of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 529,155K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC Technologies is $18.21. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.30% from its latest reported closing price of $13.17.

The projected annual revenue for FMC Technologies is $7,468MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWVIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 142K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,183K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 42.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,134K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares, representing a decrease of 115.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 13,518.94% over the last quarter.

Castleark Management holds 310K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

POSKX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund holds 234K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 28.38% over the last quarter.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

