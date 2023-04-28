Unusual Call Option Trade in Flowserve (FLS) Worth $45.00K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:04:39 ET an unusually large $45.00K block of Call contracts in Flowserve (FLS) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FLS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.25%, an increase of 24.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 159,150K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $38.35. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of $33.19.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is $3,928MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HNMDX - HEARTLAND MID CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 315K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,504K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares, representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 40.66% over the last quarter.

NSMAX - Nuveen NWQ Small holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund Institutional holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flowserve Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $33.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Flowserve Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

