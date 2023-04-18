Unusual Call Option Trade in Five9 (FIVN) Worth $448.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:44:16 ET an unusually large $448.00K block of Call contracts in Five9 (FIVN) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in FIVN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVN is 0.45%, a decrease of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 91,861K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five9 is $87.36. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.29% from its latest reported closing price of $71.44.

The projected annual revenue for Five9 is $919MM, an increase of 17.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Holocene Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 79.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 328.50% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Stock Selector All Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 35K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 53.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 97.33% over the last quarter.

Calixto Global Investors holds 119K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 84.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 25.57% over the last quarter.

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 68.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 113.68% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Five9 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

