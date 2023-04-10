Unusual Call Option Trade in First Majestic Silver (AG) Worth $60.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 13:35:36 ET an unusually large $60.00K block of Call contracts in First Majestic Silver (AG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.48 percentile of all recent large trades made in AG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver is $8.80. The forecasts range from a low of $6.77 to a high of $11.26. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from its latest reported closing price of $7.48.

The projected annual revenue for First Majestic Silver is $818MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AG is 0.16%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 110,515K shares. The put/call ratio of AG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 26,311K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,980K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 3.77% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,619K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,483K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 13.36% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 11,224K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,986K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 5.45% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,313K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,973K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 16.19% over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

