Unusual Call Option Trade in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Worth $641.96K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:38:35 ET an unusually large $641.96K block of Call contracts in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was bought, with a strike price of $33.50 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLF options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLF is 0.46%, a decrease of 31.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 694,133K shares. The put/call ratio of XLF is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caxton Associates holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Donald L. Hagan holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 34.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Beacon Financial Advisory holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 99.89% over the last quarter.

AGF Investments holds 2,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Benedict Financial Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

