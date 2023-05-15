Unusual Call Option Trade in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Worth $804.97K

On May 15, 2023 at 10:46:31 ET an unusually large $804.97K block of Call contracts in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was sold, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 67 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FIS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.40%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.77% to 725,572K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is 77.76. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 41.19% from its latest reported closing price of 55.07.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 15,229MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,139K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing an increase of 71.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 93.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,449K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing an increase of 70.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 94.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,384K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing an increase of 94.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 91.46% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,494K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,221K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 26,108K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,663K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

