Unusual Call Option Trade in Farfetch Ltd - (FTCH) Worth $121.51K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:57:18 ET an unusually large $121.51K block of Call contracts in Farfetch Ltd - (FTCH) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.26th percentile of all recent large trades made in FTCH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farfetch Ltd -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCH is 0.35%, a decrease of 24.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.91% to 307,359K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCH is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farfetch Ltd - is $9.41. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 115.86% from its latest reported closing price of $4.36.

The projected annual revenue for Farfetch Ltd - is $2,793MM, an increase of 20.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Trading holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 37.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 4,621K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing a decrease of 31.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 52.87% over the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 159K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 80,543.74% over the last quarter.

Asset Management One Co. holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 44.65% over the last quarter.

EUGAX - Morgan Stanley European Equity Fund Inc. A holds 329K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 36.18% over the last quarter.

Farfetch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

