Unusual Call Option Trade in Farfetch (FTCH) Worth $102.40K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:38:44 ET an unusually large $102.40K block of Call contracts in Farfetch (FTCH) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 186 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.18th percentile of all recent large trades made in FTCH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farfetch. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCH is 0.34%, a decrease of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.09% to 306,312K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farfetch is $9.41. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 112.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.43.

The projected annual revenue for Farfetch is $2,793MM, an increase of 20.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 429K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing a decrease of 2,815.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 97.84% over the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 285K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 2,377K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,496K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 77.60% over the last quarter.

Stormborn Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Farfetch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

