Unusual Call Option Trade in F5 (FFIV) Worth $42.90K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:45:57 ET an unusually large $42.90K block of Call contracts in F5 (FFIV) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 1 day(s) (on April 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 66,029K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 is $169.15. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from its latest reported closing price of $137.05.

The projected annual revenue for F5 is $3,013MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engineers Gate Manager holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 54.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 108.22% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Variable Funds Trust - SERIES A (STYLEPLUS - LARGE CORE SERIES) A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 56.51% over the last quarter.

IMCG - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 30.29% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Comstock Portfolio Class I holds 76K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

F5 Background Information

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

