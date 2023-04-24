Unusual Call Option Trade in F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) Worth $5.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:20:28 ET an unusually large $5.00K block of Call contracts in F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 179 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in F45 Training Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXLV is 0.10%, a decrease of 72.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 49,300K shares. The put/call ratio of FXLV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for F45 Training Holdings is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 292.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

The projected annual revenue for F45 Training Holdings is $133MM, a decrease of 22.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,175K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXLV by 17.54% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXLV by 176.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXLV by 228.14% over the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 6,431K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXLV by 17.99% over the last quarter.

F45 Training Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

