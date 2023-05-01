Unusual Call Option Trade in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Worth $2,084.36K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:48:59 ET an unusually large $2,084.36K block of Call contracts in Exxon Mobil (XOM) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XOM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 313 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 1.01%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 2,713,901K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $131.54. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $118.34.

The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is $411,239MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSPFX - Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Genesee Capital Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 95,383.78% over the last quarter.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 91,624.97% over the last quarter.

Western Wealth Management holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 51.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Exxon Mobil Declares $0.91 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $118.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.36%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 11.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Exxon Mobil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

