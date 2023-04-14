Unusual Call Option Trade in Express (EXPR) Worth $8.39K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:39:13 ET an unusually large $8.39K block of Call contracts in Express (EXPR) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EXPR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Express. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPR is 0.24%, an increase of 619.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.11% to 27,623K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 732.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Express is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 732.59% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Express is $2,032MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000(R) 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,172K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,034K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 980.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

