Unusual Call Option Trade in Exelon (EXC) Worth $136.32K

On April 24, 2023 at 14:07:25 ET an unusually large $136.32K block of Call contracts in Exelon (EXC) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in EXC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 954,489K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $47.04. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.83% from its latest reported closing price of $43.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is $19,564MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Securian Funds Trust - SFT Index 500 Fund Class 1 holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Aviva holds 448K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kepos Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 19.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 386K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

See all Exelon regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.