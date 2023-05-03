Unusual Call Option Trade in Exelon (EXC) Worth $109.88K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:03:11 ET an unusually large $109.88K block of Call contracts in Exelon (EXC) was sold, with a strike price of $43.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in EXC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 961,293K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $47.04. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from its latest reported closing price of $42.57.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is $19,564MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 34.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 31.68% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 106K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 39.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Lantz Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 86,750.40% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

